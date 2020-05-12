Actor Sonu Sood is among those Bollywood celebrities who are rigorously working to help the daily wage workers and the migrant workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow in the country. On Monday, the actor sent 350 migrant workers home in Karnataka from Mumbai in 10 buses that left in the day. Sonu procured the necessary permission from both Maharashtra and the Karnataka governments to send these workers home. After his team charted out all the formalities, the actor had 10 buses to accommodate 350 people who belonged to a small town called Gulbarga in Karnataka. Also Read - Sonu Sood Pens Heartfelt Poem For Coronavirus Warriors, Titles it Bharat Ek Saath

Several photos and videos of Sonu Sood are going viral in which he is seen performing just another good deed by helping the needy in these difficult times. Also Read - Sonu Sood's Emotional Note on Father's Birth Anniversary Will Remind You of Someone You Lost in Life

In his interaction with Mid-Day, the actor revealed that this is the first lot of the buses and more slots have been planned to send other workers to their hometowns in various other states. Apart from taking care of their commutation, the actor has also organised for their food and water facilities. He revealed, “This is the first lot of buses. We arranged for fruits, meals, and water for their travel. The Maharashtra government officials helped us in organising the paperwork, and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home.” Also Read - Sonu Sood Provides Meals Everyday to 45,000 Mumbaikars Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Says 'People Not Had Meals in Days'

The other batches of the workers that will be sent home include people from the states of Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar. Earlier, the actor helped by feeding around 45,000 people in Mumbai in a day. He teamed up with the BMC to provide food for 45,000 people amid the ongoing lockdown.