Actor Sonu Sood took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday as a part of the launch of the initiative, Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life. It is an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against coronavirus and raising awareness about the inoculation drive in India. Taking to Twitter, he shared his picture of taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on the occasion of World Health Day. Also Read - Olympic-Bound Indian Archers First to get Fully Vaccinated

He tweeted, “Got my vaccine today and now it’s time to get the whole of my country vaccinated. Started the biggest vaccination drive “Sanjeevani” which will bring awareness and get our people vaccinated. (sic)” Also Read - Devdutt Padikkal Joins RCB Squad in Chennai After Recovering From Coronavirus

Check Out His Tweet Here:



Speaking about the initiative, he said, “I remember the time (last year) when the movement of the migrants began to head for their home. We only appealed to them to stay calm and remain safe. Now when we have the vaccine against Covid, whoever is listening to us should please get the Covid vaccine. You have to remember one thing that you have to be with the doctors till 30 minutes after taking the vaccine. I think that there is a need to remove the hesitancy among the people who are thinking whether they should get inoculated or not. Get vaccinated at the earliest.”

He also appealed to people to get the vaccination shot at the earliest to keep their families safe from the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood made headlines for his philanthropy work last year where he reached out to migrant workers and helped them reach back home. He has helped thousands of people to reach back their homes, provided medical and educational support. Despite his noble work, he had to deal with online trolling and negative comments.