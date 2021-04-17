Actor Sonu Sood, who had provided relief to the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic, has become the latest celebrity to contract the deadly virus. Announcing the same on Twitter, he confirmed that he has been tested coronavirus positive and is under quarantine. He wrote, “Covid – positive. Mood & spirit – super positive. Hi everyone, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for covid -19 as a part of precautions I have already quarantined my self & taking utmost care, but don’t worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember I’m always there for you all.” Sonu Sood had also taken the first jab of COVID-19 vaccination on April 7 as a part of the launch of the initiative, Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life. Also Read - Railways to Charge Rs 500 For Not Wearing Face Mask in Trains, on Rail Premises

Sonu’s fans were quick to wish him a speedy recovery. One wrote, “Get well soon v@SonuSood, u r really doing something which showcase that humanity is still alive, lots n lots of prayers r already with u, just take care of urself as our country needs u more. May God keep u blessed, Respect, love n prayers for you.”

“God bless you sir. Hope u will be ok & jaldi se thik ho jao sir bhut sara kam abhi bhi baki h (a lot needs to be done)”, wrote another.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood made headlines for his philanthropy work last year where he reached out to migrant workers and helped them reach back home. He has helped thousands of people to reach back their homes, provided medical and educational support. Despite his noble work, he had to deal with online trolling and negative comments.