Not just the stranded migrants, actor Sonu Sood has come to the rescue of those also who are marred by life in brutal ways. A social media user tweeted a picture to the actor on Sunday that showed a homeless woman lying on a footpath with her two young kids. The user mentioned that the woman’s husband died and her landlord asked her to vacate the room where she was residing and now she has nowhere to go except living on a footpath with her two kids who haven’t eaten for a long time. Also Read - 'Sonu Sood Welding Work Shop'! Man Who Was Airlifted From Kochi Names His Welding Shop After The Actor

Sonu immediately took notice of the tweet and assured the man of helping the family. The actor mentioned that he is going to provide shelter to the homeless and food to the kids. Sonu wrote, “कल इस परिवार के सिर पर छत होगी। इन छोटे बच्चों के लिए एक घर ज़रूर होगा” (Tomorrow, this family will have a roof over their heads. These small kids will have their home.) Also Read - Sonu Sood Now Donates 25000 Face Shields to Maharashtra Police, Gets a Thank You Note From Anil Deshmukh

As he started his relief work during the pandemic in March this year, Sonu came across many people who were helpless and hopeless to receive any help from the government. The actor launched a hotline so that the people in need can directly reach out to him and his team for help. After sending thousands of migrant workers to their homes across various states in the country, Sonu continued to help people. The actor has also been donating actively to the police personnel and other frontline workers who are tirelessly working day and night to curb the spread of the virus.

Recently, a man from Odisha who was airlifted by Sonu from Kochi where he was stranded, named his welding shop after the actor. An elated Sonu tweeted the picture of his shop and expressed gratitude. He mentioned that he had endorsed many brands in the past but seeing his name on that shop gave him the maximum joy.