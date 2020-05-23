Actor Sonu Sood is leading from the front in setting the right example of humanity as thousands of helpless migrant workers stuck in Mumbai struggle to find their way back home amid COVID-19. The actor has emerged as the messiah by arranging free travel for these migrant workers to their home states. In his initiative called Ghar Bhejo, Sonu has so far sent over 750 migrant workers in around 20 buses to Karnataka and UP as more and more migrant labourers are getting in touch with him to seek redressal. Also Read - After Sending Karnataka Workers Home, Sonu Sood Arranges Buses For UP Migrant Workers

One look at his Twitter timeline and you know that his efforts are not going in vain. Sonu is being appreciated widely for his noble initiative. While more people are contacted him on Twitter to seek help, several celebrities and other prominent people are tweeting about his work. Currently, Sonu Sood is one of the top trends in India as people have taken to Twitter to shower him with respect and love. Many social media users have compared him with other Bollywood celebs who are doing nothing to give back to society in these crucial times and how they should learn from Sonu’s kind gesture. Check out these tweets: Also Read - Sonu Sood Sends 350 Migrant Workers to Karnataka in 10 Buses, Reveals More Will be Sent to Odisha, Jharkhand And Bihar

Sonu has teamed with one of his friends who’s a restaurateur for the Ghar Bhejo campaign. The friend named Neeti Goel explained the entire process of sending the labourers back to their home state. She talked to Mumbai Mirror and revealed that earlier it used to take a month to get permission from a home state but they have slowly created a network that helps to obtain permission in 48 hours.

She revealed that their bus service is for free and they are also providing food and drinks to the workers on their way back home. The cost of one trip ranges from Rs 64,000 for about 800 km, to Rs 1.8 lakh for 1600 to 2000 km that both Neeti and Sonu are spending from their pockets. The restaurateur said, “In the beginning we were struggling to find donors, but now, we’ve received calls from other film people and corporate leaders who want to share the costs.”