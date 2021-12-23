Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is all set to rule an action thriller titled ‘Fateh’. On Thursday, the actor took to social media and announced this new project. He also shared the first look poster from the movie in which he can be seen in his intense avatar. The movie is directed by Abhinandan Gupta and will be backed by Zee Studios. While not many details about the plot of Fateh have been revealed, the movie is based on real-life incidents. The film is expected to go on the floors in early 2022.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Congratulates Allu Arjun For Pushpa’s Massive Success, Here's What he Wrote

Welcoming 2022 with more action as we announce our next mission, #Fateh! Produced by @ZeeStudios_ and @ShaktiSagarProd Directed by @AbhinandanG007 pic.twitter.com/Cejh49BJRi — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 23, 2021

Talking about the movie, Sonu Sood said, "The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience."

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios also issued a statement saying Sonu Sood’s return to the screen as a protagonist will surely impress fans. “Sonu is a fine actor and has proved himself constantly for the last decade and a half. But given what he has done over the last year had made him a true hero. I’m sure his return to the big screen as the protagonist in such a gripping story will be exciting for everyone,” he said.

Sonu Sood was last seen un the 2018 film Simmba which also starred Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Apart from this, the actor has also been associated with several philanthropist work since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.