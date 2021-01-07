Actor Sonu Sood is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have landed in a tussle with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly converting a residential building into a hotel. The BMC filed a police complaint against the popular Bollywood actor and mentioned that he allegedly converted the six-storey Shakti Sagar residential building into a hotel without obtaining the necessary permissions. The actor, however, denied the allegations. Also Read - 'He is a God For Us': Telangana Villagers Build Temple For Sonu Sood, Perform Aarti & Sing Folk Songs | Watch

As reported by Times of India, the BMC mentioned in its complaint that the actor continued with the 'unauthorised development even after the notice was sent to him.' Denying the allegations, Sonu maintained that he always had the permission and he was just waiting for the clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).

The case dates back to last year when in October, Sonu had even moved the city civil court against the BMC notice. However, he was not given any interim relief by the court. A part of the BMC's complaint with the police, as reported by the daily, read, "It has been found that Sonu Sood has instituted/ commenced/ undertaken/ carried out development or changed the user of land. Unauthorised addition/ alternations beyond the approved plan and unauthorised change of user from residential to residential hotel building without taking technical sanction from the competent authority."

Denying the allegations in his official statement, Sonu was quoted as saying, “I have taken approval for change of use from the BMC. It was subject to the approval of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority. This permission hasn’t come due to COVID-19. There are no irregularities. I always abide by the law. This hotel was used to house COVID-19 warriors during the pandemic. If permissions don’t come, I will restore it back to a residential structure. I am appealing against the BMC’s complaint in the Bombay HC.”

The police are currently conducting a preliminary investigation and an FIR is not yet filed.