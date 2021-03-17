Actor Sonu Sood has turned out to be a messiah during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. He has helped many people in need, from migrant workers to help people with medical and educational needs. The Dabangg actor often receives requests from people across the country and some are just quite peculiar. Also Read - Ananya Panday All Set To Walk The Runway For FDCI X LFW Phygital Finale

Recently, a man on Twitter asked Sonu id sponsor his wedding. He tweeted, "Sir aap shaadi karwa denge kya (Sir, would you get me married)?"

Responding hilariously to the man's tweet, Sonu Sood wrote, "Kyun nahin.. shaadi ke liye mantra bhi padh dunga! Buss ladki dhoodne ka kasht aap kar le (Why not? Will read the matras at the wedding as well. Just take the trouble of finding a girl.)"

Check Tweet Here:

“हुनर” सड़कों पर तमाशा करता हैं और

“किस्मत” महलों में राज करती है। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 15, 2021

क्यों नहीं..शादी के लिए मंत्र भी पढ़ दूंगा।

बस लड़की ढूंढने का कष्ट आप कर लें। 🙏 https://t.co/M8qKx664O9 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 16, 2021



Earlier, a person asked Sonu to help him reach the Maldives. The actor had replied, “Cycle pe jaoge ke riksha pe bhai (Would you prefer a bicycle or a rickshaw)?” Not only this, but the actor had previously received requests such as helping with the purchase of a car, help in getting a divorce and even help in getting a girlfriend.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonu has been hailed for his humanitarian work. He has helped thousands of people to reach back their home, provided medical and educational support. Despite his noble work, he had to deal with online trolling and negative comments.