Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has sparked many theories online. Now, Sooraj Pancholi is being speculated to have a connection with Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian. However, the actor has rubbished the news and said that he has never met Disha in his life and found out about her after Sushant's death. Speaking to Times of India, he said that it 'feels like it's me against the world'. He was quoted as saying, "I don't even know who Disha is, I have never met her in my life. I found out about her after Sushant's death, and I feel bad for the families involved. Someone has written this rubbish on their personal Facebook page, made it into a movie script and put it out there. It feels like it's me against the world. First of all, it's painful that Sushant is no more. People using his name for whatever reasons is wrong. The situation is such that anyone writes anything and it goes viral in a few minutes. People who don't know the truth, actually believe what's been written. I have also been getting supportive messages saying, 'Be strong and cope with it, these are hard times and jobless people are spreading these rumours'. But, at the end of the day, I am human, too."

He even spoke about his bonding with Sushant and said that he was not in his league to compete and Sushant treated him like a younger brother. He added that whenever they met, they spoke about films and fitness. He also addresses the reports of tiff that came out in 2017 and said, "Bro, yeh koi faltu article aaya hai saying Salman bhai is angry with me. Can you please give a statement to clarify this?' He thought it would be better if I stated the facts, as the story claimed that he misbehaved with me. I clarified the reports. We met for dinner at a friend's place after that in Bandra, clicked that funny picture where we posed like we are fighting and that's it. We had each other's numbers. He called me for movie screenings, and I even went for Raabta screening. We must have met around four-five times."

Speakin on Jiah Khan's case, he said, "I am very numb and hurt right now. This is affecting me a lot. I don't know what to say. It's been eight years and my case (Jiah) hasn't even taken off and it's only because Rabiya Khan (Jiah's mother) doesn't show up in court. I had to face the CBI since I was 21-22. I have cooperated with the police. I have done everything possible, haven't missed a single date in court even when I was down with fever. But if the complainant (Rabiya) isn't showing up in court, what are they looking for? Do they really seek justice or do they just want to harass me?"

Earlier, Aditya Pancholi said, “People are unnecessarily dragging Sooraj into this. They just need a helpless person to blame everything for. He has nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. People are just cooking stories. Sooraj and Sushant were not ‘friends’ as such but they knew each other and they spoke to each other cordially whenever they met. They called each other ‘brother’. It is not right to take advantage of someone’s helpless situation. People do not fear anybody. I think people have too much free time to do these kinds of things. It is easy to sit behind a computer and talk about people. They don’t think about how these things will affect the concerned person. Sooraj has already gone through so much in his life. How can someone kill someone whom he has known only for a few months?”