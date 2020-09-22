Actor Sooraj Pancholi‘s mother, Zarina Wahab, was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital for five days after contracting COVID-19. A report published in Times of India quoted the doctor under whose supervision the veteran actor was being treated at the hospital. Also Read - COVID: With Over 80%, India's Recovery Rate Highest in World, Claims Govt; Health Minister Says Corona Vaccine Expected in Early 2021

Wahab has now been discharged from the hospital but it is yet to be known if she has been tested negative for the coronavirus or not. As per the daily, the actor's condition was serious and she was put on oxygen. The doctor said that she had all the major symptoms of the disease when she was brought for treatment. "Zarina had pain in joints, body ache, fatigue, and fever. And, her oxygen level was low when we admitted her. She has gone home. She is much better now," said Dr Jalil Parkar.

The veteran actor has been in the media glare recently while defending her son after his name was dragged into the Disha Salian death case. Wahab spoke to various news channels explaining how his son is not linked with either of the two death cases and he is just paying the price of being a star-kid who's already involved in one controversy.

Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Genelia D’Souza, Zoa Morani, Kiran Kumar, Rachel White, Purab Kohli, and Kanika Kapoor among others were also tested positive for the virus in the past.