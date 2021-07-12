Mumbai: Tamil film Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya is all set to be remade in Hindi. On Monday, Suriya took to Twitter to make the announcement. However, he will not be a part of the Hindi version but his production banner 2D Entertainment will be associated with the film. He tweeted, “Excited to announce our association with @Abundantia_Ent lead by @vikramix for #SooraraiPottru in Hindi, Directed by #SudhaKongara. (sic)”Also Read - KRK Makes Bizarre Predictions For Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar And Others, Gets Brutally Trolled



The film is directed by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the Tamil version of the film. In a statement, Suriya said, "The love and appreciation that was showered on Soorarai Pottru was unprecedented. From the minute I heard this story I felt this has to be a pan India film because the soul of it was such. It gives me immense pleasure to partner with Abundantia Entertainment, who have always made quality content, to tell the inspiring story of Captain Gopinath in Hindi." The film is inspired by GR Gopinath's book 'Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey'.

Director Sudha said, "I was instantly drawn to the story of Soorarai Pottru, the story of Captain Gopinath, an adventurous maverick and an inspiring entrepreneur who epitomised the New India of the 90s. I'm grateful for all the love we have received so far and look forward to telling this unique and amazing story in Hindi. I hope this official Hindi remake also gets the same love as the original."

As per the latest TOI report, many A-list actor’s names are in the mind of the director of the film including Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Akshay Kumar, and Hrithik Roshan who might play the lead role of Marara. These actors are Sudha’s top choice, however, they are subject to the availability of dates.

The film premiered on November 12 on Amazon Prime Video and was a hit instantly. It was the first Tamil film to have a direct-to-OTT release. Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the film featured Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, and Aparna Balamurali.