Sooryanvanshi Aila Re Ailaa Song Teaser: Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to kick-start the promotions of his upcoming much-anticipated film, Sooryavanshi with the release of the first song in the film. The makers will be releasing the very first song of the film Aila Re Ailaa featuring Akshay along with Singham aka Ajay Devgn, and Simba aka Ranveer Singh. The trio is seen clad in police uniform and performing the hook-up steps of Singham.

Sharing the teaser of the song, Akshay wrote, "This Diwali come #BackToCinemas with #Sooryavanshi releasing on 5th November. Here's a teaser of the celebration in store. #AilaReAillaa, song out tomorrow! (sic)"

Akshay, who is currently shooting in Ooty for Ram Setu, will begin Sooryavanshi promotions from October 21. Currently, Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif are promoting the film. Recently, Katrina was spotted in a stunning Sabyasachi saree as she dolled up for the promotions.

Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise, Sooryavanshi, features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. In the film, Akshay plays the role of anti-terror squad chief ACP Veer Sooryavanshi. The film also has special appearances by Ajay Devgan as Inspector Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba.

The much-awaited film has been postponed multiple times because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was initially set for March 24, 2020 release but just a few days before that, India went into a lockdown due to coronavirus. On October 15, the theatres reopened at 50 percent occupancy but the team waited until the occupancy cap increased. In February this year, the central government announced an increase in occupancy, and Sooryavanshi makers decided to release the film on April 30. However, the film was again postponed due to the devastating third wave of Covid-19 that led to a lockdown in most states. Sooryavanshi waited for the theatres to reopen and refused to take the OTT route. The film will now have a big theatrical release on November 5, 2021.