Box Office news: Bunty Aur Babli 2 has collected Rs 2.60 crore on its first day at the Box Office. The YRF's biggie that hit the screens on Guru Nanak Jayanti did well in the Northern belt but fell flat in most of the other circuits. Starring Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan as the Bunty and Babli of Bollywood, the Varun V Sharma directorial performed lesser than expectations.

The film needs to maintain a steady pace or show some growth at the ticket window to register a decent collection at the Box Office in the upcoming days. Right now, its collection is even lower than the collection of Sooryavanshi on its third Friday at the ticket window. The Akshay Kumar starrer that hit the screens on Diwali garnered Rs 3.26 crore ending its second week total at Rs 169.50 crore. It is going to reach Rs 175 crore by the end of its third weekend at the Box Office. Check out the Box Office breakup of Sooryavanshi so far:

Friday: Rs 26.29 crore

Saturday: Rs 23.85 crore

Sunday: Rs 26.94 crore

Monday: Rs 14.51 crore

Tuesday: Rs 11.22 crore

Wednesday: Rs 9.55 crore

Thursday: Rs 8.30 crore

Friday: Rs 6.83 crore

Saturday: Rs 10.35 crore

Sunday: Rs 13.39 crore

Monday: Rs 4.50 crore

Tuesday: Rs 3.90 crore

Wednesday: Rs 3.42 crore

Thursday: Rs 3.16 crore

Friday: Rs 3.26 crore

Total: Rs 169.50 crore

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has received mixed reviews. While the performance has been appreciated by the masses and the critics alike, the story lacks fun and engagement, something that the first film in the franchise, starring Abhishek Bachchan, carried in abundance.

watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!