Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to kick-start the promotions of his upcoming much-anticipated film, Sooryavanshi. The film, also starring Katrina Kaif, will hit the theatres on November 5, 2021. Taking to Twitter, Akshay announced that he will be beginning with his promotional duties for Rohit Shetty directorial on October 21 with ‘full positivity’, and ‘style’.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Reveals How he Reacted When he First Heard The Rumours of His Engagement With Katrina Kaif

He tweeted, “Aila re Aila, #Sooryavanshi ka waqt aila! Get set to kickstart the promotions with full positivity and style from 21st Oct. #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn @RanveerOfficial #KatrinaKaif. (sic)” Also Read - CBFC Passes Sooryavanshi With ZERO Cuts And U/A Certificate, Ideal Runtime For Akshay Kumar's Film

Check Tweet Here:

Aila re Aila, #Sooryavanshi ka waqt aila! Get set to kickstart the promotions with full positivity and style from 21st Oct. #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn @RanveerOfficial #KatrinaKaif — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 18, 2021



Why Akshay Kumar Chooses October 21 To Kick-Start Sooryavanshi Promotions?

As per the Bollywood Life report, October 20th marks the 40th day since the passing of the superstar’s mother, Aruna Bhatia. In most religions, the 40th day after passing is considered as a memorial service day wherein family members get together and perform ceremonies and rituals in the remembrance of their loved ones. If reports are to be believed, Akshay and his family will be getting together on Wednesday in memory of Akshay’s mother. And on October 21, 2021, he will resume work with a bang. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Opens Up On Roka Rumors With Katrina Kaif : Says, "I Will Get Engaged Soon Enough", Watch Video

Meanwhile, the fans, who are eagerly waiting for the release of Sooryavandhi, trended hashtag #WakeUpRohitShetty, where they demanded the director to release a new teaser, trailer, or a song as they are waiting for some glimpse of the film.

The much-awaited film has been postponed multiple times because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was initially set for March 24, 2020 release but just a few days before that, India went into a lockdown due to coronavirus. On October 15, the theatres reopened at 50 percent occupancy but the team waiting until the occupancy cap increased. In February this year, the central government announced an increase in occupancy, and Sooryavanshi makers decided to release the film on April 30. However, the film was again postponed due to the devastating third wave of Covid-19 that led to a lockdown in most states. Sooryavanshi waited for the theatres to reopen and refused to take the OTT route.

Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise, Sooryavanshi, features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. In the film, Akshay plays the role of anti-terror squad chief ACP Veer Sooryavanshi. The film also has special appearances by Ajay Devgan as Inspector Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba.