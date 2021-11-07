Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s film, Sooryavanshi released in theatres after a long wait. The film has opened to great responses from the audience and on day 1, the movie amassed a whopping Rs 26.29 Crore and the second day also paced well at the box office with collections of around Rs 23.85 crore. Sooryavanshi holds super strong on Day2, crosses the Rs 50crores mark!Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Proposing to Katrina Kaif in Front of Salman Khan in an Old Video is All Heart

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#Sooryavanshi crosses ₹50 cr… SUPER-STRONG HOLD on Day 2… Slight dip in night shows vis-à-vis Day 1… Expect a BIGGG SCORE on Day 3, should comfortably cross ₹75 cr, may even touch ₹80 cr [+/-], PHENOMENAL… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr. Total: ₹50.14 cr. #India biz.” Also Read - Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif’s Diwali Release Rakes in Rs 26 Crore

#Sooryavanshi crosses ₹ 50 cr… SUPER-STRONG HOLD on Day 2… Slight dip in night shows vis-à-vis Day 1… Expect a BIGGG SCORE on Day 3, should comfortably cross ₹ 75 cr, may even touch ₹ 80 cr [+/-], PHENOMENAL… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr. Total: ₹ 50.14 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/35eSgW3QUg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 7, 2021

Also Read - Sooryavanshi Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Brings Simply a Paisa Vasool Entertainer

According to a Boxofficeindia.com report, “Sooryavanshi has held up very well on day two as it looks to record collections in the 24.50 crore net range. This collection has come off a huge holiday and the drop will be only 5-10%.”

After a lull of several months due to the second wave of COVID-19, Sooryavanshi seems like a ray of hope for theatres. So far, the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer has received positive reviews from movie buffs.

Ever since the first trailer of Sooryavanshi dropped on YouTube, the internet has been buzzing about Akshay Kumar’s cop avatar. Sooryavanshi has already garnered a lot of positive reviews from fans. From enjoyable action sequences to Ranveer Singh’s rowdy performance, the film is garnering a lot of praise.

Reliance Entertainment in a statement said that the movie is doing a strong business at the box office.

“The response has been outstanding but due to state limitation the business was affected (a bit) in places Maharashtra, MP, Bihar and Haryana because of 50 percent occupancy otherwise the number would have been ₹34 crore in domestic market,” Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar told PTI about the film’s opening.

“Besides, close to 1000 odd screens have shut down in COVID-19 times and so these are the things that have impacted. But in spite of that, it has been an outstanding number. It has overshadowed our expectations,” he added.

The film’s box office response indicates that the audiences are back in cinemas and it is a moment of celebration, Sarkar said. “We are hoping the film will earn over ₹75-85 crore in the domestic market over a period of three days,” he added.

(With inputs by PTI)