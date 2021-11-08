Sooryavanshi Box Office Opening Weekend: Actor Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi has registered a solid opening weekend in India by collecting a net collection of Rs 77 crore. This is also a special feat considering no other Akshay starrer has done the same for the actor in his entire career. By minting Rs 77 crore, the Rohit Shetty-directorial has surged past the opening weekend collection of Mission Mangal, which collected Rs 67.13 crore in its first weekend at the Box Office and held the record for being the top opening weekend grosser for Akshay.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Roka Ceremony Took Place at Kabir Khan's House This Diwali- Report

As reported by Box Office India, Sooryavanshi collected around Rs 27.50 crore (nett) on Sunday, which took its opening weekend total to Rs 77.50 crore (nett). According to various trade pundits, had the film been released before the pandemic, its opening weekend collection would have easily surpassed the mark of Rs 100 crore (net). However, with the film releasing at 50 per cent capacity in many theatres and other restrictions, the collection remained below Rs 100 crore on the first weekend. Also Read - Farmers Stop Screening of Sooryavanshi in Punjab, Slam Cast & Makers For Not Supporting Protest

Interestingly, Sooryavanshi is not just Akshay’s highest opening weekend grosser but also his first film that has collected more than Rs 30 crore (nett) in the Mumbai circuit alone. Check out the list of top opening weekend grosser of Akshay Kumar here: Also Read - Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif’s Film Collects Rs 23.85 Crore

1. Sooryavanshi – Rs 77.50 crore

2. Mission Mangal – Rs 67.13 crore

3. Good Newwz – Rs 64.13 crore

4. 2.0 – Rs 61.29 crore

5. Kesari – Rs 54.35 crore

6. Housefull 3 – Rs 53.27 crore

7. Rustom – Rs 49.26 crore

8. Housefull 4 – Rs 49.26 crore

9. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Rs 49.09 crore

10. Jolly LLB – Rs 47.59 crore

With good word-of-mouth now, Sooryavanshi is expected to mint Rs 100 crore by Tuesday. The film has emerged as a solid experience for the movie-goers who were waiting for a big film to flock to theatres. Sooryavanshi that also features Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh in important roles has revived the Box Office after a long lull during the pandemic. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Sooryavanshi!