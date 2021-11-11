Sooryavanshi Box Office mega news: After entering the Rs 100 crore club in five days, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi did a decent business on day 6 at the Box Office. The Rohit Shetty-directorial garnered Rs 9.55 crore (nett) on its sixth day at the ticket window, taking the total to Rs 112.36 crore after Wednesday.Also Read - Tip Tip Barsa Paani’s Original Composer Viju Shah Gives ‘Word of Advice’ to Today's Filmmakers For Recreating Old Songs

The film that features Katrina Kaif alongside Akshay registered a fabulous opening at the Box Office with Rs 26.29 crore on Friday. It wrapped up its first weekend (Fri, Sat, Sun) at Rs 77.8 crore. It reached the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office after its 5th day. Sooryavanshi collected Rs 11.22 crore on Tuesday (5th day), making it Akshay’s 15th film to reach the Rs 100 crore club. Also Read - Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s Film is Unstoppable, Joins Rs 100 Crore Club

Check out the 6-day India Box Office (nett) break up of Sooryavanshi here:

Friday: Rs 26.29 cr

Saturday: Rs 23.85 cr

Sunday: Rs 26.94 cr

Monday: Rs 14.51 cr

Tuesday: Rs 11.22 cr

Wednesday: Rs 9.55 cr

Total: Rs 112.36 cr Also Read - Box Office Is Back: Annaatthe Crossed 150 Crores, Sooryavanshi Will Touch 100 Crore Mark Soon

Rohit Shetty’s solid position as the most successful director in Bollywood in terms of Box Office business

Apart from becoming Akshay’s 15th film to surpass the collection of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office, Sooryavanshi has also cemented Rohit Shetty’s position as the director with a 100 per cent Box Office record. The director has not given a single flop movie in the last 13 years and in his career spanning 18 years, Shetty has given only one flop movie – Sunday that was released in the year 2008. The director is currently on the top when it comes to rating Bollywood directors with a 100 per cent success record at the Box Office. He is closely followed by Rajkumar Hirani, who too has not given any flop in his direction career so far. However, with the success of Sooryavanshi, Shetty’s currency has become even more solid in the industry.

While Sooryavanshi has revived the Box Office for Bollywood in India, it is still way behind from becoming the top grosser for Rohit Shetty. Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba is still the top-grossing film in the director’s resume. The film ended its run in India at Rs 239.84 crore (nett) and became a blockbuster.

Check out this list of top five successful movies by Rohit Shetty on the basis of their nett collection:

Simmba: Rs 239.84 crore Chennai Express: Rs 207.69 crore Golmaal Again: Rs 205.50 crore Singham Returns: Rs 140.15 crore Dilwale: Rs 139.97 crore

After its fifth day collection, Sooryavanshi has now become the top 6th grosser for Shetty. It has beaten the lifetime collections of Bol Bachchan (Rs 100.05 crore), and Golmaal 3 (Rs 108.06 crore).

With the pace that it is enjoying at the Box Office, Sooryavanshi is likely to walk past the lifetime collections of Dilwale, and Singham Returns but its entry into the Rs 200 crore club still looks a little too far to achieve. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Sooryavanshi!

