Sooryavanshi Release Update: The Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC), known for asking the filmmakers to introduce random cuts in their movies, has interestingly passed Sooryavanshi with zero cuts. The Rohit Shetty-directorial which is hitting the screens as the big Diwali release this year has received a U/A certificate from the board. Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and it's the first biggie hitting the screens after the Maharashtra government decided to re-open the theatres following the pandemic.

A report in BollywoodHungama revealed that the film is 145 minutes long which is two hours, 25 minutes. This also means that Sooryavanshi is the shortest film by Rohit Shetty so far in recent times. His last film, Simmba, featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, was two hours, 39 minutes long, while Golmaal Again that released in 2017 was two hours 31 minutes long. Dilwale, starring Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan was two minutes, 33 minutes long.

The promotions of Sooryavanshi have begun while the major promos including the songs will be out in the coming ways. The makers have also roped in both Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, who have brief roles in Sooryavanshi, for the promotions. It's the fourth film from Shetty's cop-universe after Singham, Singham 2, and Simmba. The filmmaker has reportedly decided to convert his cop series into a grand universe like Marvel's Avenger series. All the last three cop movies in the series were blockbusters at the Box Office. Sooryavanshi is also expected to set the Box Office on fire from November 5. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on the movie!