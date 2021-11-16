Sooryavanshi Day 11 BO Collection: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif continue to win the hearts of the audience with their sizzling chemistry in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The phenomenal cop series has managed to rule worldwide by crossing Rs 235 crore mark at the box office. The film also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh as guests, reprising their roles as Bajirao Singham and Simmba, respectively.Also Read - Rohit Shetty Breaks Silence on 'Good Muslim, Bad Muslim' Narrative in Sooryavanshi After Criticism

Sooryavanshi has been one of the top films that have entered Rs 200 crore club since January 2020. Director Rohit Shetty is on cloud nine after capturing this big fish yet again along with a 19-month battle to get the film released across the country. The film was supposed to be released in March 2020, however, it was postponed indefinitely due to the nationwide lockdown.

Have a look at Sooryavanshi’s tremendous Box Office performance:

#Sooryavanshi WW Box Office Week 1 – ₹ 190.06 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 11.38 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 15.74 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 18.07 cr

Total – ₹ 235.25 cr

According to the PTI reports, Rohit Shetty commented on Sooryavanshi’s success, “We fought for almost 19 months, where everyone told me my decision was wrong. Even till Thursday a lot of people were like, ‘He has gone mad, nobody is going to come to theatres.’ But there was a belief that they would come. We analysed a lot of things – the Ganesh Utsav, Navratri, how schools and malls started opening up, and how people started going back to work. When all of this was happening, I knew people would come to the theatres. Someone had to take the first step. I knew I had to take the risk and now I think it was worth taking. It was not just about me but the livelihood of all those connected to the theatrical business.”

Sooryavanshi promised not just a full cop action-drama but also hinted of a developing female protagonist. Her persona was bold and she was characterised as the embodiment of fierceness, making her an innate part of the story. Akshay Kumar gives an outstanding performance with his beyond doubt action skills. In the climax scene, three actors Akshay, Ajay, Ranveer have shared the screen space and managed to steal the show. The film has all of the traits of a Rohit Shetty picture: attitude, craze, action and heavy-duty star cast.

Sooryavanshi will be available to stream on Netflix four weeks after its theatrical debut, i.e. December 4, 2021.