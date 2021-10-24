Mumbai: Sooryavanshi is one of the much-awaited movies of the year. On Sunday, the makers of the movie dropped a new poster and raised excitement among fans. The poster features Akshay Kumar in a cop avatar and his intense look will give you goosebumps. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new poster. “THE COUNTDOWN BEGINS… ‘SOORYAVANSHI’ NEW POSTER… Team #Sooryavanshi unveils #NewPoster… In *cinemas* 5 Nov 2021… Directed by #RohitShetty, the much-awaited biggie stars #AkshayKumar, #AjayDevgn, #RanveerSingh and #KatrinaKaif. #BackToCinemas #Diwali,” he wrote.Also Read - LIVE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Match Updates: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Hit Fifties; Pakistan Crush India by 10 Wickets in Super 12 Contest



Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty's one of much-anticipated movies. The film, also starring Katrina Kaif, will hit the theatres on November 5, 2021. Apart from Akshay and Katrina, the film also stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

While Akshay is playing the role of anti-terror squad chief ACP Veer Sooryavanshi in the movie, Ajay Devgan makes special appearances as Inspector Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba.

The film has been postponed multiple times because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was initially set to release on March 24, 2020. However, the coronavirus induced lockdown disrupted the same. On October 15, the theatres reopened at 50 percent occupancy but the team was waiting till the occupancy cap increased. In February this year, the central government announced an increase in occupancy, and Sooryavanshi makers decided to release the film on April 30. However, the film was again postponed due to the third wave of coronavirus pandemic. The makers of the movie waited for the theatres to reopen and refused to take the OTT route.