After the major announcement of allowing 100 per cent occupancy in theatres, fans are eagerly waiting to finally see Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi releasing soon. The film’s director Rohit Shetty is reportedly in constant talks with various bodies to finalise the release of his film and now a report suggests that the police may just arrive in April. Also Read - Sooryavanshi to Release on Holi 2021 in Theatres? Makers Hint at Bringing Akshay Kumar's Film Before Ranveer Singh's '83

As per a report published in Bollywood Hungama, Akshay and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi may hit the theatres on April 2, on Good Friday. The report quoted a source close to the production mentioning that Rohit and Reliance Entertainment are in a conversation with the theatre owners and an announcement will be made soon. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's 83 To Have Theatrical Christmas Release, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Pushed To 2021

The discussions that are currently underway constitute talks on virtual print fees, revenue sharing, and reducing the time period between the OTT release and the theatre release. The report quoted the source as saying, “The makers want to solve all the issues cropping up like payment of VPF (virtual print fee), revenue sharing, shortening of the window between OTT and theatrical release, etc. with the exhibitors. They are confident that there would soon be a consensus over these issues.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Not Releasing on November 14 - Diwali, Despite Reopening of Theatres, Read on

After the success of Master at the Box Office, both the theatre owners and the audience are waiting to have the biggies – Sooryavanshi and ’83 – release on the big screen. While speculations were rife that the Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starrer might hit the theatres first, the makers decided to roll out Sooryavanshi as it was supposed to release first last year.

While the Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer has set new benchmarks for any movie at the Box Office in the pandemic times, it would be interesting to see how Sooryavanshi fares. The buzz around the film is high and it might just challenge the huge Box Office business Master has done in the last few days. Your thoughts?

Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Sooryavanshi!