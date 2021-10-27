Sooryavanshi New Song Mere Yaaraa Twitter Reactions: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer new song ‘Mere Yaaraa’ celebrates a beautiful tale of love. The music video portrays a happily ever after love story and it will touch your heartstrings. The song shows Akshay and Katrina falling in love, living as lovers, and then spending their lives together with their son post-wedding. Akshay and Katrina are ‘soulmates’ in the song.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Get Married By December? Know The Truth Here

The fans are going crazy over Akshay and Katrina’s romance, and some are just drooling over Katrina’s bridal look. Many are even delighted to watch Akshay and Katrina back on big screen together as they bring out their own magic on the screens. The fans compare their sizzling hot chemistry with Singh Is King’s song ‘Teri Ore’ and say that even after years, their chemistry remains the same. Also Read - WATCH| BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Akshay Kumar Celebrates After Over-Throw From Shaheen Afridi in India vs Pakistan Match

One user wrote, “Years Changed, Calendars Changed But Their Chemistry Remains Same.” Also Read - OMG 2 First Look: Akshay Kumar As Lord Shiva, Says, 'May The Eternal Energy Of Adiyogi Bless Us'

While one user wrote, “I am in lovee Katrina in bridal attire”, another tweeted, “Mark my words #MereYaaraa >>> Tip Tip and all other #Sooryavanshi song… tip tip can create instant buzz temporary but this song will gradually rule everyone’s heart… #ArijitSingh beautiful voice is there and #AkshayKumar & #KatrinaKaif in romantic song what else you need.”

Mark my words #MereYaaraa >>> Tip Tip and all other #Sooryavanshi song… tip tip can create instant buzz temporary but this song will gradually rule everyone’s heart… #ArijitSingh beautiful voice is there and #AkshayKumar & #KatrinaKaif in romantic song what else you need.❤ pic.twitter.com/gJM6TFzVvg — axay patel (@akki_dhoni) October 26, 2021

the song #MereYaaraa is beautifully composed by JAM8 and very well sung by Arijit Singh. The on screen chemistry of Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif looks so real. Both of them looks so good together. #Sooryavanashi pic.twitter.com/LY6d8Hiz8U — ＲＯＭＥ́Ｏ (@Akshays_Wizard) October 27, 2021

Most charming pair of Bollywood ever#Akshaykumar #KatrinaKaif #Mereyaaraa #Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/fkycANZtXr — ˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ (@ArmyOfAKSHAY1) October 27, 2021

The most soulful song I have heard in recent years .. couldn’t get enough of it.. @Akshaykumar unmatchable charm ..#KatrinaKaif as always gorgeous ❤️❤️ “CHARTBUSTER” #MereYaaraa https://t.co/pgwaATTHkl — Ranjith (@rk_khiladian) October 27, 2021

Can’t define how much I’m happy to see #AkshayKumar & #KatrinaKaif together. #MereYaaraa is not only song it’s emotion of millions. 11 years ago, they were featured together in song “Bade dilwala” from Tees maar khan. finally they are back ❣️ pic.twitter.com/9N2JaMrxhP — (@AKs_Lioness) October 27, 2021

THIS IS WHEN IT REALLY HIT ME. We finally have katrina back and we finally have akkikat back THE VIDEO WAS SO PRETTY #MereYaaraa pic.twitter.com/C3SOps056Y — (@bollyvfx1) October 27, 2021

Mere Yaaraa has been crooned soulfully by Arijit Singh snd Neeti Mohan. It has been written by Rashmi Virag and composed by Kaushik-Guddu-Akash. Mere Yaaraa is the second song from the Sooryavanshi playlist. The first track ‘Aila Re Aillaa’ was dropped by the makers last week.

Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise, Sooryavanshi, features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. In the film, Akshay plays the role of anti-terror squad chief ACP Veer Sooryavanshi. The film also has special appearances by Ajay Devgan as Inspector Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. The film is produced by Karan Johar. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 5. The makers will also have a special screening for Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn, who plays the cameo in the Rohit Shetty directorial.

