Actor Sophie Choudry is currently in the Maldives shedding off her pandemic blues. Her Instagram profile gives a glimpse into the totally rejuvenated life she is experiencing after living in lockdown for months like the rest of the country. After Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Kajal Aggarwal, Tiger Shroff, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Elli Avram among others, Sophie’s pictures and videos from the Maldives have taken over the internet. Also Read - Nia Sharma Rocks a Fabulous Body in Black Bikini, Shares New Pictures to Break The Internet

In most pictures, Sophie is seen flaunting her fabulously toned body with all grace and confidence. While in one picture, she is seen performing yoga in a blue bikini, in another, she just soaks the Maldivian sun wearing a pink bikini. The other posts on Sophie’s Instagram see her looking absolutely fantastic in floral outfits. The latest photo had her posing for her designer friend who has recently launched a design label. Sophie’s caption on the photo read, “When you’re in the perfect place with the perfect outfit 😌🏝 My dearest @tanimakhosla has launched her own label @houseofwhimsy.in & made this stunning outfit for me..So proud of you my darl! Rest is my all in one, my @ambereen01 💜” (sic) Also Read - Hina Khan Slays in a Red Bikini in The Maldives, Poses Like a True Stunner

Sophie might have been away from the movies and the TV but she never went away from the limelight. The actor is one of the most loved people in Mumbai’s social circuit and it is believed that no Bollywood party is alive without her presence. The actor is stunning and bold in her choices. She never shies away from taking risks with her fashion picks and all her public appearances are proof of the same.