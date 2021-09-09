Mumbai: Whether it is Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story or Saina, biopics of athletes and sports legends have always inspired the audience. The next in line is cricket legend, Sourav Ganguly.Also Read - Ashish Nehra Disagrees With BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's 'Team India Far Ahead of Rest' Statement

Luv Films has announced a biopic movie on the Maharaja of Indian cricket Sourav Ganguly. Ganguly himself took to Twitter confirming the news and wrote, “Cricket has been my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen.” Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Says 'Indian Cricket is Far Ahead' After Oval Win, Michael Vaughan Corrects Him

Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen 🏏🎥@LuvFilms @luv_ranjan @gargankur @DasSanjay1812 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 9, 2021



Ganguly who is also popularly known as Dada has undisputedly been one of the most successful and controversial cricket captains of India. He has a special place in the hearts that beat for cricket. In a career that has spanned several decades from 90’s as a cricketer till now in the current position that he holds as President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Ganguly has been known equally for the international records as well as his contentious attitude, making his life the most fascinating drama in Indian cricket and an equally exciting watch for the audience on the big screen.

While the biopic will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the lead actor and other details about the movie have not been revealed. “@SGanguly99 Sir I am a big fan of yours. Please don’t take #RanbirKapoor as a lead role in your Biopic. Please take #HrithikRoshan who is 100% suitable for your role,” one of the fans wrote.

When questioned which actor he would want to play his biopic Sourav Ganguly said “My favourite #HrithikRoshan” & funnily added “he has six packs I too have it the other way round”#HappyBirthdayDada #Dada #SouravGanguly

However, after the biopic was announced, several fans took to social media speculating if Hrithik Roshan will be playing the role of cricket legend in the movie. Fans mentioned that Hrithik will be perfect for Sourav Ganguly’s role.

Luv Films has produced successful films such as ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘De De Pyaar De’, ‘Malang’ and ‘Chhalaang’. Their upcoming movies include Luv Ranjan’s directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, ‘Kuttey’ and ‘Ufff’.