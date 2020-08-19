Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to remain critical. The playback singer is on the ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support in ICU. MGM Healthcare Hospital said in an official statement, “Health of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to remain critical and is on the ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support in ICU.” Also Read - Gulzar Birthday Special: Have a Look at These Poems (Nazms) Penned by The Wordsmith



On August 5, he was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. However, last week his health decorated and he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of MGM Hospital. The news of the singer battling life in the hospital has sent shock waves across the country.

Earlier, his son SP Charan said, “Health of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to remain critical and is on the ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support in ICU. He is being monitored by a team of doctors at MGM Healthcare and is being taken care of really well.”

On Sunday, Charan said, “Dad was shifted from the 3rd floor ICU to an exclusive ICU on the 6th floor. The pleasant news is there is some mobility. He is moving around a little bit and signed thumbs up to the doctors and is able to recognise them. He is still on life support, he is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back. Doctors see it as a very good sign that he is on a road towards getting better. There is a lot of effort from the medical team and he will take a long time for recovery. But, we are all hopeful.”

On Monday, MGM Healthcare said, “Thiru S B Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His condition remains to be critical. The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters.”

For unversed, SP Balasubrahmanyam has given innumerable musical hits in 15 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada among others. He was also honoured by the Guinness World Records for recording, the most number of songs. He is also the proud recipient of the highest civilian awards such as Padmashri and Padma Bhushan from the Government of India.