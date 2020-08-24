Filmmaker SP Charan on Monday released a video where he dismissed reports about his father and singer SP Balasubrahmanyam testing negative for novel coronavirus. Taking to social media, he uploaded a video where he clarified that SPB testing negative for coronavirus is just a rumour and he is the first one who gets the information about his father. He said, “I usually post Appa’s health updates after I have a discussion with the medical team from the hospital. But, unfortunately, I am forced to put up a post in the morning. I am the only one who gets the information about dad. All information comes to me first and only then I post it to the media. Today, unfortunately, rumours are going around that dad has tested negative for COVID.” Also Read - SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Singer Remains Critical And on Life Support, Confirms MGM Healthcare

He further said that whether SPB is COVID Positive or negative, the status is the same clinically and he is still on life support. He further says that he is stable and hopes that the stability will help him recover his lungs. He further requested to refrain from rumour-mongering. He added, “Regardless of whether he is COVID negative or positive, the status is still the same clinically. He is still on life support. He is stable, fortunately. We are hoping that the stability will help him recover his lungs as early as possible. So please refrain from rumor-mongering. I will put up a post in the evening after I have a discussion with the doctors.”



Earlier, there were reports that SPB has tested negative for COVID-19 after an alleged message from SP Charan’s PRO, which reads, “Thanks for Your Continuous Support & Prayers for my father. My father is fine and Stable and his Corona test has become Negative (sic)”

On Sunday, MGM Healthcare shared a health update about SPB which reads, “SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His current clinical condition is stable and he continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team.”

Earlier in the month, SP Balasubrahmanyam announced that he had contracted COVID-19 and has mild symptoms and has opted for hospitalisation keeping his family in mind. On August 13, his health deteriorated and he was then moved to ICU and was put on the life support.