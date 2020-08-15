Wishes and prayers continue to come in for singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who has reportedly been shifted to ICU at MGM hospital in Chennai. On Friday night, news agency ANI reported that there has been a setback in the singer’s health condition and he has been put on a life support system. As soon as this news went viral, hands were lifted up to pray for the respected artiste from all the corners of the country. Also Read - Legendary Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Tests COVID-19 Positive With 'Mild Symptoms', Shares Video Message

Later, Balasubrahmanyam’s sister released a statement and informed that the singer was stable. She said that he was critical on Friday afternoon but the prayers seem to be working for him. “His condition was critical in the afternoon. But, your prayers and his willpower worked. He is better,” she said in a voice message. Also Read - SP Balasubrahmanyam on S Janaki's Death Hoax: I Spoke to Her, She is Doing Very Well

Not just the fans, the industry also came together to wish a speedy recovery for the singer. AR Rahman, Soundarya Rajinikanth, Bharati Raja, Dhanush, and Raveena Tandon among others posted on social media expressing concern about the singer’s health and sending him good wishes.

Please pray for SPB sir ! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 14, 2020

I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me ..#SPBalasubrahmanyam ..he has given us so much joy with his amazing voice! https://t.co/8r2TjQe6wj — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 14, 2020

🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻Prayers for his speedy recovery. He sang all the songs of my first film, for salman in pathar ke phool. https://t.co/bybPox1irK — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 14, 2020

Balasubrahmanyam has worked across various film industries in India including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The singer used to be popular as the voice of Salman Khan in the ’90s in Bollywood films. He is considered one of the most loved and immensely gifted singers in the country with distinct voice quality. He was admitted o the hospital on August 5 and was subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19.