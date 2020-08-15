Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is admitted to the hospital for the last 10 days after contracting COVID-19. News agency ANI, on Friday, tweeted that the singer has been shifted to the ICU and is critical. Now, in an official statement released by the singer’s son, SP Charan, revealed that his father has been put on a ventilator. Also Read - SP Balasubrahmanyam in ICU: India Prays For The Legendary Singer as His Sister Says He's Stable

Charan informed that Balasubrahmanyam is stable as of now and is in ICU under ventilation. "Thanks a lot for all your concern and inquiries about my father's health. He is in ICU under ventilation. His condition is stable. Don't believe rumours. We will keep you updated about his progress regularly. Thanks again," he said.

Earlier, the singer's sister revealed that he has been doing fine and the prayers of his well-wishers are working. The fans and the film industry people have constantly been praying for the speedy recovery of the singer. Celebs like AR Rahman, Dhanush, Raveena Tandon, Boney Kapoor, Illayaraja, and Soundarya Rajinikanth among others took to Twitter to express concern and send good wishes to the singer.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijaybhasker also made a tweet in which he mentioned that he talked to SP Charan and assured him of full government support. “Spoke to legend Singer #SPBalasubrahmanyam son SPB Charan & MD of MGM Hospital. Enquired about his health condition. Assured support from Govt. Wishing him a speedy recovery #GetwellSoonSPBSir (sic),” read the tweet.