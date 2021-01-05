Nora Fatehi‘s fan following has reached global now and we have often seen people around the world trying to perform on the hook steps of her famous songs. Now, a video has gone viral where doctors in Spain are nailing the hook steps of Nora’s smashing hit song, Saki Saki. Also Read - US Man Dances to 'O Betaji, O Babuji' With His Son, Adorable Video Will Drive Away Your Tuesday Blues | Watch

Taking to Instagram, Nora reshared the video of doctors trying to perform her Saki Saki hook step in between their duty. They can be seen wearing hospital scrubs and masks as they used a cloth to bend back and perform on the song. The original video was posted with the caption, “Even doctors in Spain tried of hook step of #SakiSaki (sic).” Also Read - Anushka Sharma Runs on a Treadmill in 9th Month of Her Pregnancy But It's Not Advisable to All, Read on

Watch the viral video here:

Last month, Nora’s Russian fan was seen in a video teaching the hookup step of the song ‘Saki Saki’. Nora reshared the video and wrote, “A Russian trainer teacher #sakisaki hook step to her students, this video is trending on #tiktok. (sic)” Also Read - Sharat Saxena’s Old Interview Video on Struggling Days, Brings Tears: ‘Ignored For 30 Years in Industry’

Earlier, Nora Fatehi’s Japanese fans had performed on Guru Randhawa’s song ‘Nach Meri Rani’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASIANZ Dancers (@asianz_dancers)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora was last seen on the big screen in Remo D’Souza’s film, Street Dancer 3D. She will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Nora rose to fame with her song Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, Batla House’s Saki Saki, and Garmi from Street Dancer 3D. She was last seen in Guru Randhawa’s hit song Naach Meri Rani.

Watch this space for the latest updates!