In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, a Thane-based spiritual healer has claimed that he treated the late actor for depression. As per the latest Times Now report, the spiritual healer was apparently contacted by the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. In the interview with the Times Now, Mohan Sadashiv Joshiv, the spiritual healer, clams that he met Sushant and Rhea on November 22 and 23, 2019. Mohan affirms that he healed the Dil Bechara actor after which he was doing fine. Also Read - 'This is Our MS Dhoni'! Sushant Singh Rajput's Video Having Gala Time With His Sisters Goes Viral

He further claimed that on November 23, he had lunch with Sushant and Rhea. He reveals that he was contacted by Rhea and she told him that Sushant was depressed. The 70-year-old spiritual leader claims that he has treated business tycoons such as Dhirubhai Ambani and former Karnataka CM. When asked if what Mohan did was any different from black magic, he said that it can be called white magic. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Ganesh Hiwarkar Claims There Were 5-6 People at Actor's Residence on June 13

Meanwhile, Sushant’s father, K.K. Singh in his complaint to Bihar Police on July 25 had alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from his son’s Kotak Mahindra Bank account, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA against Rhea and her family members on July 31. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Paid Rs 62 Lakh to Talent Management Agency That Paid Rs 22 Lakh to Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant was found dead at his residence on June 14. His family lodged an FIR accusing his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges. They have demanded a CBI investigation into his death. Marking the two-month death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, his family members, fans and colleagues from the industry observed a prayer meet on Saturday.