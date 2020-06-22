Actor and cricketer S Sreesanth has always been vocal about his struggle during the times when he was banned from playing cricket. Even when he participated in the reality TV show Bigg Boss, Sreesanth talked about his journey, his court cases and how he can’t wait to be back on the field. Now, in his latest interview with Deccan Chronicle, the popular Indian seamer once again narrated his struggle and how his family contributed a lot to his well-being and saved him from breaking down. Sreesanth talked about Sushant Singh Rajput‘s suicide case and mentioned that he was on the same edge but he walked back thinking about his family and others who love him dearly. Also Read - After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Receives Hate Messages, Says 'Preserving My Mental Health'

Sreesanth said that once he realised he was suffering from depression, he started discovering new hobbies and invested his time in polishing those. The cricketer said he stopped recognising himself but he never stopped taking charge of his life. “I was Sreesanth to the world and Gopu to the family, but in my room, I didn’t know what I was. That’s why I started discovering hobbies and working on them with a lot of seriousness. It is something I battled with incessantly in 2013. It was there everywhere I turned, the easy way out, but my family kept me sane. I had to stick around for my family. I knew they needed me. That’s why the news of Sushant Singh’s (Rajput) death affected me so much, besides the fact that he was a good friend. I was on that edge but I walked back because I knew how much it would hurt those who believe in me and love me,” said Sreesanth. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Actor's Close Friend Siddharth Pitani Interrogated by Mumbai Police

The Bigg Boss runner-up revealed that he was in a deep depression and would feel scared of the dark. The actor added that he used to have weird thoughts like he feared being kidnapped if he would step out of his house. He said living with the family helped him because he wanted to carry the smile on his face for his parents. “I had all these thoughts in my room but I couldn’t leave my room without a smile on my face because my parents would not have been able to handle it. I didn’t want to show my weakness to them. I was completely on my own in these moments, I was crying all the time trying to figure out where I went wrong and what happened to me. I was living this dual life and it was too much to handle,” he said. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Update: Petition Against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar For Abetment of Suicide

Sreesanth is now writing a small book that will be published soon. It carries his experiences and how he struggled through the difficult phase. The cricketer aims to spread awareness about depression and mental illness with the book. He also wants all to know that having a family and friends around is important and one should realise this before it’s too late.