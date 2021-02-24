Actor Sridevi passed away on February 23, three years back and the film industry hasn’t been able to fathom that loss yet. Three years have passed and everyone around her, including her fans, still can’t believe that the much-loved actor left the world just like that – before her age. While Sridevi’s daughters, especially Janhvi Kapoor aims to keep her mom’s name intact in the film industry by doing some fabulous movies, the absence of Bollywood’s Hawa Hawai is always haunting. Also Read - Real Life 'Judaai'? MP Woman Lets Cheating Husband Marry Girlfriend in Exchange of Rs 1.5 Crore

The director of Sridevi’s ‘comeback’ film Gauri Shinde also spoke about the same in her latest interview with ETimes and mentioned that everything – from the memories and those big walls decorated with English Vinglish posters – seems unreal. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Is An Epitome Of Grace And Beauty In Her New Pictures, Channels Retro Vibes

After Sridevi passed away in 2018, Gauri and her team organised a film screening of English Vinglish to pay her their final tribute. However, hardly anyone could stay up because it was all too emotional. Talking about the same, Gauri said, “After she passed away, the whole team of the film came together to watch the film once again to celebrate her craft but it was a very, very emotional and disturbing experience for me because it made me realise she’s not there.” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Shares Monochrome Picture of Parents, Wishes Late Sridevi And Boney Kapoor ‘Happy Anniversary’

Sridevi was always looked up for her beauty, her on-screen charisma, and her subtle comedy even in serious scenes in the movies. However, those who have worked with her say that she was an incredibly warm person, extremely caring, and totally dedicated to both her family and her craft of acting. Her presence in our hearts is for eternity. We love you, Sridevi!