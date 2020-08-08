Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who had earlier refused to allow a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has now made a new statement in the matter. Taking into consideration the fact that the CBI is going to probe the matter in relation to abetment to suicide case filed against Rhea Chakraborty, Deshmukh said that he will follow the verdict of the Supreme Court in the matter. Also Read - IPS Vinay Tiwari's on BMC And Mumbai Police: Not me, But Sushant Singh Rajput Probe Was Quarantined

On Saturday morning, Deshmukh briefly talked to the media and commented on if the Mumbai Police will be conducting a parallel investigation in the SSR death case. The home minister of the state was quoted by news agency ANI saying, “We will abide by Supreme Court decision. Mumbai Police is investigating the case very professionally: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on being asked if Mumbai Police will hand over the #SushantSinghRajput case probe to CBI or there will be a parallel investigation” (sic) Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Property Details Out: Family Has 2 Registered Flats Bought Before She Started Dating Sushant Singh Rajput

Earlier last month, as the demand for a CBI probe turned aggressive and various social media campaigns were launched alleging that Mumbai Police have failed to investigate the case properly, Deshmukh clearly said ‘no’ to the CBI inquiry. He said that the Mumbai Police are enough to investigate the matter and there shouldn’t be any doubt on their capability.

The same tune was sung by the Chief Minister of the state, Uddhav Thackeray, who while attending an event, addressed the media and said that those who are questioning the Mumbai Police should stop talking and submit a proof to help the police investigate the case.

On August 3, while the Supreme Court was hearing the petition filed by Rhea seeking transfer of the FIR against her from Patna to Mumbai, the Centre accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation of conducting a CBI probe in the case. On August 6, Thursday, the agency filed an FIR against Rhea, her family members, former manager Shruti Modi, roommate Siddharth Pithani and others, while taking over the case that the Bihar Police had been investigating.

Now, the jurisdiction of the investigation will be cleared in SC’s next hearing, which is scheduled for August 11, Tuesday.

Sushant died on June 14. The Mumbai Police said that they found the body of the late actor hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. The police recorded the statement of over 40 people in the case and suspected no foul play.