A contradictory version of Sushant Singh Rajput's health has emerged in the CBI questioning after several WhatsApp chats between the late actor's former manager Shruti Modi and his sister Meetu Singh surfaced online on Sunday. A report in Mid-Day now reveals that SSR's sister is going to be summoned by the CBI to get more clarity in the case.

The alleged WhatsApp chat shows that Meetu had an idea about SSR's health condition and he allegedly being on medication for depression. It shows that Meetu allegedly asked Shruti Modi for SSR's prescription which is against the family's claims in which they have mentioned that they had no idea about the late actor's medical history in Mumbai.

The prescription that Meetu allegedly asked carried medicines for depression, bipolar, and anxiety. The chats came out on the day CBI questioned Modi for the first time in the case. Along with her, Rhea Chakraborty, SSR's flatmate Samuel Miranda and his cook Neeraj Singh were also questioned on Sunday.

So far, the family has maintained that they were informed about SSR’s health by Rhea but the chats shared with Meetu dates back to November 26, 2019.

Apart from a clarification on the chats, the CBI might also want to inquire about Meetu’s stay at Sushant’s residence in Mont Blanc building after Rhea left the place. The team will question SSR’s sister about the date she visited the late actor and the day she left the house between June 8-June 14.

Meanwhile, Shruti Modi has reportedly told the CBI that SSR got hospitalised when his sisters left him in Mumbai after a huge fight. In an interview with India Today recently, her lawyer said, “In November 2109, three of his sister had come to meet him and they were to fly back together. But around November 27, there was a huge fight that happened at night in the house, and the next day all the three sisters checked into hotel Lalit. Sushant suffered so much due to this that he admitted himself into the Hinduja Hospital at Khar on 28th. When he was there, his father had called one of the staff members saying that he wanted to speak to Rajput but the actor refused to speak to him.”