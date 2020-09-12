The special NDPS court rejected the bail please of Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput and four others on Friday. While the defenders are yet to receive the copy of the court’s order before they decide to move the Bombay High Court to seek bail in the case, it is revealed that the court may have rejected the bail on the grounds of criminal conspiracy that was presented before the judge by the NCB. Also Read - ABCD of OTT Business: How Digital Platforms Benefit From Free Release of Films Like Dil Bechara - Director Ashish Shukla Answer All

In a two-day hearing of the bail plea, both sides presented their arguments before the court. Rhea and Showik's lawyer, Satish Mananshinde, argued that the NCB has got no evidence against his clients who have been arrested under Section 27A of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). He also said that Rhea has been booked under bailable offences because her alleged role was only limited to purchasing a small quantity of drugs for her boyfriend.

The actor's application mentioned that she was 'coerced into making incriminating confessions' by the NCB. Here's what special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said before the court opposing the bail plea from NCB as per a report published in Mumbai Mirror:

1. The federal anti-narcotics agency recorded statements and got the payment records showing that Rhea was ‘actively involved in the procurement of the drugs.’

2. The details showed that the drugs were delivered to SSR’s employees and ‘they actively aided, abetted, and finances other accused persons for the drug transactions’ as part of a conspiracy.

3. On Manashinde’s argument that others arrested in the case were granted bail by the court and therefore, Rhea and Showik too can be granted the same, Sarpande informed the court that Ebrahim (the drug peddler who got the bail earlier) was not booked under Section 27A and therefore, Rhea-Showik’s grounds in the arrest are different.

4. On the argument of no evidence being seized by the NCB from either Rhea or Showik, Sarapande said that it was ‘not necessary’ for the agency to ‘recover something’ from the accused to prove a criminal conspiracy.

5. The public prosecutor told Mid-Day, “In this case, we opposed the bail application on the basis of criminal conspiracy and that could be a reason why it was rejected.”

Rhea has been sent into judicial custody till September 14, while Showik stays in till September 23.