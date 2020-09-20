Four people from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and one accused who was recently arrested by the agency in the drug angle related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, have been tested positive for COVID-19. A report published in Mid-Day revealed that the four members who have contracted the virus are not from the SIT which is investigating the SSR case. Also Read - SSR Case-Drug Cartel: NCB Arrests Another Peddler as HC Decides if Drug Syndicate Angle Even Applies to Case

The daily mentioned the statement of an NCB officer claiming that four officers from their Mumbai department have been tested positive for the virus out of which two have been admitted to the hospital and the rest two have been asked to go under home quarantine. “Yes, some employees have tested positive, and we are awaiting the report of some others,” he said. Also Read - SSR Case: Now Drug Peddler Says he Was Physically Assaulted by NCB, Made to Sign Blank Paper

Zonal director Samir Wankhede added that none of the SIT members has tested positive for the coronavirus and those who have are asymptomatic. The accused who has contracted the virus is Rohan Talwar. He has been admitted to the JJ Hospital. Also Read - SSR Case: Rakul Preet Singh Moves Delhi High Court Against Defaming Her as Part of Media Trial

Meanwhile, the other accused in the case including SSR’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik continue to stay in judicial custody at the Byculla jail in Mumbai. A special NDPS court earlier rejected their bail pleas. While Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and others moved the High Court with their review petition, the lawyer of Rhea and Showik denied approaching the HC in the matter and stated that they are in ‘no hurry’ to apply for bail. The two have been arrested under Section 27A of the NDPS act (illicit traffic and harbouring offenders).