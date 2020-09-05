Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. As per a news report published in Times Now, Rhea has been summoned to appear before the anti-narcotics agency on Sunday, September 6. It is likely that the actor will be arrested after questioning as it happened with her brother Showik Chakraborty on Friday. Also Read - How Drugs Reached Sushant Singh Rajput - Entire Chain of Rhea Chakraborty And Showik's Involvement

Showik, in his statement to the NCB, has confessed that Rhea used to instruct him to get drugs and the agency has also obtained WhatsApp chats that allegedly prove that drugs were being supplied to both Showik and his sister. He also informed that SSR’s house manager Samuel Miranda used to collect drugs for him. Mid-Day quoted an NCB official saying, “Showik was dealing with at least five-six drug peddlers. Rhea used to ask him to get drugs. So he would provide the contacts of drug peddlers to Miranda, who was responsible for picking them up and making payments.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Used to Ask Showik to Get Drugs: NCB's Big Revelation in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

On Friday morning, at around 6:40 am, the NCB raided the residences of both Rhea and Samuel Miranda after which they were taken in for questioning.

Rhea, who is a prime accused in the SSR case by his family members, has denied all the allegations. In his infamous interview with Aaj Tak recently, the actor said that she never took drugs herself and always discouraged her boyfriend, late SSR, to reduce the intake of marijuana that he allegedly used to take. It has also been now revealed that Rhea used to both sell and buy drugs. NCB is yet to give an official statement in relation to Rhea’s association with the drug-angle in the case.

Meanwhile, the esplanade court has sent Showik and Samuel into 4-day custody.