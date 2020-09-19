The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested another person named Rahil Rahal Vishram from Mumbai in the ongoing drug-related probe in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. As reported by Mid-Day, the NCB also seized 928 grams of pure quality charas from Himachal Pradesh and Rs 4,36,000 in cash from Rahil’s residence at Yari Road in Versova. The agency claimed that he’s one of the main peddlers who have direct links with the high-profile celebrities in Bollywood. Also Read - Vikram Bhatt on Drugs Usage in Bollywood Parties: Heard That Drugs Are Offered in Trays to Guests

The daily quoted an NCB officer saying, “This is very expensive and pure quality of charas, especially procured from Himachal Pradesh for high profile buyers.” Also Read - SSR Case: Now Drug Peddler Says he Was Physically Assaulted by NCB, Made to Sign Blank Paper

A client list was also seized by the agency from him that allegedly mentioned the names of celebrities from both inside and outside the film industry. The agency is currently verifying the client list at their end. Also Read - SSR Case: Rakul Preet Singh Moves Delhi High Court Against Defaming Her as Part of Media Trial

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court heard the bail pleas of three accused arrested by the NCB on Friday – Samuel Miranda, Deepesh Sawant, and Abdel Basit Parihar. After the hearing, the HC observed that the bail applications have raised some important points about the law and section 27A of the NDPS Act under which most of the arrested people have been accused of financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders. The court scheduled the next hearing for September 29 to decide whether the drugs syndicate allegation even applies in the case or not.

All accused were ordered to stay in judicial custody until then. Earlier, it was reported that alleged drug peddler Karamjeet Singh aka KJ reached HC to say that he was forced into making statements during interrogation by the NCB team. In his application to the court, KJ’s lawyer mentioned that his client was physically assaulted by the anti-narcotics agency and coerced into making a statement. He also argued that the cash that was seized by the NCB team from his house belonged to his mother who had sold her jewellery to have money and they even had a bill to prove the same.