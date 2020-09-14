Several reports suggested that actor Rhea Chakraborty, who’s currently under judicial custody for her alleged drug links in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has given the names of various Bollywood celebrities who are involved in the anti-narcotics activities. However, seems like there’s nothing true to these reports. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Driver's Statement to CBI: Never Saw Actor Taking Drugs, Never Met Rhea Chakraborty

Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who’s leading the team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai, said that they have got no information about the names of the celebrities so far. While talking to Mid-Day, Wankhede clarified that the agency is currently focussing on searching for the drug peddlers in the case and no celebrities are under the radar as of now. Also Read - Not Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's Manager Paid For Drugs - Showik Reveals More

“We are currently focusing on the drug peddlers who are part of the larger syndicate. No celebrity name has surfaced during our probe and nobody has been summoned so far,” he said.

Earlier, as various reports emerged, the names of four Bollywood celebrities were speculated – Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Mukesh Chhabra, and Simone Khambatta. It was believed that Rhea has named these celebs and has also mentioned that they used to take drugs with some of them even partying with Sushant.

As per the NCB’s latest confirmation, these are mere rumours. The agency has so far made 16 arrests in the case. On Sunday, they arrested six people including one who is believed to be the biggest drug peddler in the suburbs – Karamjeet Singh aka KJ. Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Anreja, Sandeep Gupta, and Aftab Fateh Ansari are other names who were nabbed by the agency after raids at Dadar, Bandra, Andheri, and Lokhandwala. As revealed by the agency, these peddlers were named by the accused including Rhea, Showik, and Samuel Miranda during their interrogation earlier.

Wankhede also added, “All the accused were in touch with each other and supplied contrabands to others. Karamjeet was one of the biggest and the main suppliers in the suburban area, especially to parties by high-profile people.”