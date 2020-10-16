Amid the speculations of the federal probing agencies trying to close their investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the NCB officials seem to be digging more into the Bollywood drugs case that emerged after a few WhatsApp chats surfaced in the SSR case. A report in Times of India suggests that the NCB team has now sent around 15 smartphones to Gandhinagar to seek help in extracting the data from the devices. These phones include the ones ‘voluntary surrendered’ by actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor among others. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest Update: CBI to Close The Case by Ruling Out Foul Play?

The Directorate of Forensic Sciences in Gandhinagar received 15 smartphones from the NCB recently. The daily quoted a senior official from the DFS confirming the news and mentioning that the agency has sought help in establishing a few facts that emerged during the questioning of the people who surrendered their phones.

"The agency has sought all the data on the devices – which would include contact lists, messages, social media conversations, and media files. It is possible that the data might help the investigators in establishing a few facts or getting new details related to the interplay of the accused in the case," said the official without confirming the names of the owners of the smartphones.

The other people apart from the actors who surrendered their phones to the NCB include the names of Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash, designer Simone Khambatta, and Sushant’s talent manager Jaya Saha along with Rhea Chakraborty.

Before sending the extracted data for investigation, the agency wants to be sure that the data is not tampered with and is admissible in the court. For the same, the forensic analyst will be recording a hash value which is an algorithm value of a specific data set. If the data extracted is manipulated, the hash value of the data will change and the agencies will not be able to use it in the court.