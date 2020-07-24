Actor Kangana Ranaut has been actively speaking about the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and blaming the people whom she calls ‘Bollywood mafia’ for his death. While some have supported her for coming out fearlessly, some are also of the view that she’s trying to promote herself by using the late actor’s death. In her latest interview with Times of India, Kangana denied the claims that she’s trying to gain popularity by speaking about Sushant. The actor said that she has a thousand other ways to promote herself and no one can ask her to shut up because she will always speak what she believes in. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Now Targets Sanjana Sanghi For Taking ‘Own Sweet Time’ in Quashing #MeToo Charges Against Sushant Singh Rajput

Kangana said that she's someone who has rejected big banner films in the past and if she really had the intention of promoting herself then she would have never lost out on those opportunities. The actor was quoted saying, "Someone like me, who has said no to Yash Raj Films, to Khan's films, to Bhansali films, to big brands that have fairness attached to them – I could have done a lot for promotions. An actor gets more noticed for wearing a fancy dress than for acting in a film. The kind of media culture that we gave here and internationally, it is influenced by the Kardashians. You don't need somebody's death to promote yourself. People can just do a TikTok video and have 10M followers. I can do Instagram or Twitter if I want to. I can do so much to promote myself."

The actor went on to explain that the reason she's talking about herself also in the entire SSR case is that she thinks the issue is related to her as well. Kangana added that 'it is about Sushant' but it is about her life as well. The actor called out 'these people' and said they are still ganging up on her. The Queen star said she will talk about Sushant but will also include herself because she's still alive." I will talk about my enemies because maybe, we have lost Sushant, but there is still hope for my life. I will talk about it! You can't tell me that now you shut up because you are still alive."

The actor also admitted that she didn’t know Sushant. She said she can never claim to know the late actor because she also believed the kind of blind items that ran in his name. Kangana said that when Sushant ‘was called a rapist, a sex addict, and someone who was doing drugs, beating up his directors’, she thought ‘what is up with this boy? He needs to get control of his life.’ However, the actor said, later, when she got to know the reality, she was ‘shaking’ and crying all along.

Sushant died on June 14. The police said that he was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. The case is still being invested.