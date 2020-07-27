After Mumbai Police summoned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in the SSR death case, actor Koena Mitra said that filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt should also be questioned in the matter. While talking to a news channel, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant said that what Mukesh Bhatt said right after Sushant’s demise was ‘gross’ and he should be interrogated for his statements about the late actor. Koena, who is known for speaking her mind, mentioned that the filmmaker compared Sushant to Parveen Babi and the police should ask him if he tried to help SSR after knowing that he was suffering from depression. Also Read - Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer to Have Digital Release, Mukesh Bhatt says 'Not Due to Choice But Compulsion'

Koena said, "I want to know why there is no inquiry about Mukesh Bhatt, I don't know why police did not question him. I mean how do you know that Sushant was into depression and if you knew why didn't you help him. That was such a gross statement where you are calling Sushant Singh Rajput the next Parveen Babi."

The actor added that there's a lot in SSR's mysterious death that the police are ignoring. She said that many people can see many aspects in this case but the Mumbai Police have not summoned the people who should be interrogated. "I don't know why they are not seeing the things that we can see. There are lots of people who need to be questioned but they are not summoned," she added.

As per the latest update in the case, the Mumbai Police have questioned 37 people so far while summons has been sent to Karan Johar‘s manager, CEO of Dharma Productions – Apoorva Mehta, actor Kangana Ranaut, and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Bhatt is reportedly recording his statement today while others will be doing the same in the next few days. As mentioned by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in his statement to news agency ANI, Karan Johar will also be summoned if there’s a need.

Sushant died on June 14. The police said that he was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. He was 34-years-old.