Even as the Supreme Court says no to the CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to demand the case to be transferred to the CBI. Former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy has been pushing for a CBI investigation for over a month now. Following him is BJP Chief Whip in Maharashtra Ashish Shelar who tweeted on Thursday alleging that the 'innocent people' are being questioned in the case while the actual suspects are 'being ignored'

In his tweet, Shelar mentioned, “Disturbing facts, unanswered Qs & twists in #SushantSinghRajput case!

Dabbang dir alleges money laundering in Bandra Bhai’s NGO, but police silent ! Director spared, clueless CEO/manager grilled ! Social media chatter says Yuva leader pullin strings?? (1/2)”, followed by “Home Min gives daily briefing, instead of Police PRO !

Sister says she took girlfriend name, Mum Pol says NO !

Father says crores missing frm bank a/c

Girlfriend wants CBI probe, but Min says NO !

Innocent questioned, suspects ignored ?

Just a few hours after the CJI dismissed the petition, Swamy also took to Twitter and said that he has written a letter to PM Modi requesting for an SIT to be made in the case consisting of the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the NIA.

His tweet read, “In my latest letter I have requested the PM to direct the Enforcement Directorate and NIA be asked to investigate the circumstances leading to the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Subsequently we can have a SIT consisting of CBI and these two national agencies.” (sic)

Earlier, in his tweet, Swamy released a 26-point list alleging that SSR has been murdered and Rhea Chakraborty, who has been booked for abetment of suicide, is just a scapegoat for the biggies.

Meanwhile, now the case is being investigated by both Mumbai Police and the Patna Police. While the death case lies with the former, the latter is investigating the cheating angle after the FIR filed by SSR’s father.