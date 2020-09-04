The Narcotics Control Bureau raided the residences of Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda, Sushant Singh Rajput‘s friend and former business partner, in the wee hours on Friday. Later, the NCB team also detained Miranda. The Mumbai Police officials followed the NCB team to Rhea’s residence in Juhi. No one was detained from the Chakraborty family. Also Read - SSR Case: Rhea Chakraborty's Father Questioned For 5 Hours - What CBI Asked

The NCB is probing the alleged drug angle in the SSR mysterious death case and has registered an FIR against Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Goa-based businessman Gaurav Arya, friend Jaya Saha, and SSR’s former co-manager Shruti Modi. After the FIR that was registered on August 25, NCB arrested two suspected drug peddlers identified as Abdel Basit Parihar, and Zaid Vilatra. The federal anti-narcotics agency allegedly found links between Vilatra and Showik. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Drugs Chats Between Rhea Chakraborty And Showik Chakraborty Accessed

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing a money laundering case against Rhea and others, retrieved a deleted WhatsApp chat dated March 2017 that allegedly proved that drugs were being supplied to Rhea, SSR, Showik, and others. While the actor has denied all the allegations, the NCB has made a few prominent developments already.

House search being conducted at Showik Chakraborty’s and Samuel Miranda’s residences as provided under NDPS Act: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) https://t.co/EpKDxZEkqK — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

Sushant’s family has accused Rhea of giving ‘heavy medication’ to the late actor without the family’s approval. She and her entire family are accused of abetting SSR’s alleged suicide. The NCB has registered a case under Sections 20 (b) 28, 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Sushant was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Mont Blanc building in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. Several theories of homicide and abetment to suicide have emerged in the last three months causing three federal agencies to probe the matter.