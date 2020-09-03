Sushant Singh Rajput‘s family’s lawyer, Vikas Singh, addressed the newly emerged theories in the case on Wednesday evening at a press conference. Here are a few important statements that he made: Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Told Mumbai Police He Was 'Feeling Low', Consulted Psychiatrist in 2013

1. Vikas Singh said that SSR's family was forced by the Mumbai Police to sign a statement written in the Marathi language. The lawyer said that when the family members went to record their statement with the Bandra Police, they were made to sign the paper written in Marathi even after their objection on writing their statement in a language that was unknown to them.

Singh said, "The family has never given any statement of Sushant dying by suicide. These statements were recorded by the Mumbai Police in Marathi. The family also objected, 'Please don't write in Marathi if you want us to sign.' They were forced to sign a statement written in Marathi. They had no clue of what was being written." He added that none of the family members have a copy of that statement and no one knows what was made to be written in that statement out of whatever the family told Mumbai Police.

2. Several questions were raised on SSR’s sister Meetu Singh leaving her brother on June 12 despite knowing that he had not been feeling well. Vikas Singh said that Meetu stayed with Sushant from June 8 to June 12 and took care of him and she left the place because SSR had started feeling better.

The lawyer said that Meetu has a young daughter and she had left her with a friend. She thought it was the right time to check on her daughter as her brother was feeling better.

“Aisi sthithi kabhi samajh mein nahi aayi kyunki andar-andar kiske mann mein kya chal raha hai… Lekin saamne se usko nahi lag raha tha ki aisi koi… Agar aisi baat hoti toh poora parivaar udd ke wahaan pohoch gaya hota,” Singh said. (One could never fathom what was running in one’s mind. She didn’t sense anything wrong with him at that time. If she had, the entire family would have flown to be with the actor to help him stay good)

3. Vikas Singh also dismissed the claim that the family knew about the history of SSR’s alleged depression. He said that the family members have clearly stated that they had no idea if Sushant was suffering from depression but they could see that his health deteriorated after Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. Issuing a clarification on the WhatsApp chats that allegedly showed that SSR’s sisters were aware of his psychological problem, the lawyer said that they prescribed him the medicines for anxiety and showed him their own prescriptions. “The family never accepted that he was suffering from depression. His mental health deteriorated after Rhea Chakraborty entered his life,” he said.

4. A few media reports had mentioned that SSR’s alleged suicide is being converted into a murder because the family wants to claim the insurance money in the name of the late actor. However, Singh dismissed all these reports. He revealed that Sushant never had any insurance policy. “Sushant had no life insurance policy. It is an effort to spread false news. If this doesn’t stop after today, we will take legal action against the channels that run these stories.”

5. Vikas Singh narrated a clear stand of the family on all the ‘inspired’ recreations of Sushant’s life that are being made or have been announced by various filmmakers in the media. The lawyer said, “No film, no TV series, no book can be made without the written approval of Sushant’s family. The family has decided that if anyone wants to pursue such projects even after today, then they will be given legal notices.”

Sushant died on June 14. Earlier, the case was being investigated by the Mumbai Police that didn’t file an FIR. After Sushant’s father, KK Singh, registered an FIR with the Bihar Police on July 25 accusing Rhea and a few others of abetting his son’s alleged suicide, the Bihar police took over the charge that led to a tussle between the police force of the two states. The matter went to the Supreme Court that handed over the entire probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation on August 3. Two separate cases in the same matter are being investigated by Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.