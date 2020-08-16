The Enforcement Directorate has been probing the money laundering case filed against Rhea Chakraborty and others accused by Sushant Singh Rajput‘s father in his FIR filed in Patna under various sections of the IPC. After questioning many people in the case including Rhea and her family, the ED asked the Mumbai Police to help them with the documents related to the case. Also Read - Anupam Kher's Strange Statement on Mahesh Bhatt's Name in Sushant Singh Rajput Case: I am Not Blind But I'll Not Say Anything

A report in Mid-Day suggested that the ED officials are furious over Mumbai Police’s carelessness in handling the case which has affected other bodies investigating the matter from different angles. The daily reported a source from the probing agency saying that the Mumbai Police took 11 days to respond to their letter and even after that, they asked them to ‘specify’ which documents they needed for their investigation. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Money Laundering Case: ED Confirms Rs 15 Crore Withdrawn From Sushant Singh Rajput's Account

In its response to the ED on August 14, the Mumbai Police wrote, “Till now statements of 56 persons are recorded in the said investigation and other relevant evidences are collected with respect to unnatural death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Kindly specify persons whose copies of statements and other relevant documents are required for your investigation. All the necessary assistance required for your investigation will be provided.”

Till now statements of 56 persons recorded and other relevant evidence collected, in #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase. All necessary assistance required for your investigation will be provided: Mumbai Police in a letter to Enforcement Directorate (ED) pic.twitter.com/pgF2YGVlnf — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

This reply has reportedly irked the ED which is probing the matter on the basis of allegations that Rs 15 crore was siphoned by Rhea from SSR’s bank account. “We had sent a letter to Mumbai Police on August 3, demanding documents related to the case. But, they took 11 days to respond, and when they did, they wanted us to specify the documents [instead of handing over everything]. Why is there so much secrecy? This just delays the investigation,” the source told the daily.

Mumbai Police’s lazy investigation in the case without even registering a zero FIR has become a joke in all the discussions around the case while the Maharashtra government continues to say that the state police is constantly trying to unravel the truth.

