The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) stopped the questioning session of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi in between after one of the SIT members was tested positive for COVID-19. The Deputy Directory of the NCB, KPS Malhotra, confirmed the news to the media and said that they had just received the antigen test report of the team member and allowed Shruti to leave for the day.

"A team member of the NCB SIT tested positive for COVID-19, the antigen test report was just received by NCB. Accordingly, NCB has sent back Shruti Modi, who had joined the investigation today morning," he said on Wednesday.

Along with Shruti Modi, the NCB has also summoned SSR's former talent manager Jaya Saha for a round of questioning. The team is reportedly going to dig further in their alleged involvement in procuring drugs for Rhea Chakraborty and the late actor The team is also going to ask them about how long did they know about SSR, girlfriend, and others taking drugs.

Meanwhile, the NCB has made over 15 arrests in the case so far along with Rhea and her brother Showik. The others who are named on the list include SSR’s former house manager Dipesh Sawant, his latest house manager Samuel Miranda, and many drug peddlers.

While the NCB is probing the recently emerged drug angle in the Sushant death case, the CBI is awaiting the findings of the AIIMS doctors who are analysing SSR’s autopsy reports, and ED is questioning new people related to the financial angle in the case.