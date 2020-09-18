The Narcotics Control Bureau of India (NCB) recently arrested Karamjeet Singh aka KJ from Mumbai in the ongoing anti-narcotics probe related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The agency arrested him on September 13 claiming that he is one of the biggest drug peddlers in the suburbs and has a connection with the high-profile celebrities of the film industry. However, KJs lawyer has filed an application in the court stating that his statements were taken out of coercion and he was made to sign on a blank paper. Also Read - SSR Case: Rakul Preet Singh Moves Delhi High Court Against Defaming Her as Part of Media Trial

A report published in Mid-Day mentioned the lawyer, named Sandeep Katke, claiming that the NCB officers 'physically assaulted' his client to take his statement.

The agency also seized money, drugs, and a Mercedes that he allegedly used in drug trafficking. The lawyer denied the allegations saying that Rs 6 lakh cash that was found at his home belonged to his mother as she had sold her jewellery to have some money, and there's no mention of the car being seized in the NCB's court papers or the remand application. "The cash belongs to his mother who had sold her gold ornaments and we have a bill. The NCB's claim that the money was from drug trafficking is false and baseless," said Katke.

The daily reported that KJ’s family has been forced to move out of their rented apartment in Lokhandwala’s high-rise building. His mother, who works as a teacher was unaware of her son’s arrest. She had to move to a relative’s place with her daughter after receiving an eviction notice from her landlord.

According to the NCB, the 29-year-old was a management student who came in contact with drug peddlers to avert the financial crisis at home. He began with picking and delivering contrabands and within a year, established his own contacts. KJ was named during the interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and SSR’s house manager Samuel Miranda.