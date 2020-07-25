Former Union Minister and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had written a letter to PM Narendra Modi requesting a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. In his latest tweet now, Swamy updated that his letter has been acknowledged by the PM. A copy of the letter by the PM is doing the rounds on social media in which it is mentioned that the PM has received the letter written by Swamy. Also Read - SSR Case: Kangana Ranaut Speaks on Using Sushant's Death to Promote Herself, Says 'You Can't Ask me to Shut up'

In another tweet, Swamy asked all those demanding a CBI inquiry in the case to make the MPs of their constituencies write a letter to the PM. His tweet read, "All those who want CBI inquiry into the circumstances of SSR's unnatural death should ask their constituency MPs to write, like me, to PM asking for a CBI inquiry" (sic).

— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 25, 2020

Ever since Sushant died on June 14, his fans and admirers are keen on demanding a CBI inquiry in the case suspecting a foul play. The Mumbai police, however, have declared it a suicide after reporting that the late actor was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. Apart from the fans, several political figures like Subramanian Swamy, Roopa Ganguly, and Pappu Yadav have also requested a CBI inquiry. However, a few days back, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh refused to involve CBI in the case citing that the Mumbai Police are enough to investigate the case.

Dr Subramanian @Swamy39 had written letter dr 15th July 2020 to @narendramodi @PMOIndia on the mysterious death of Actor Sushant Singh Rajput & asked for CBI investigation, Now Namo by letter dt 20th July has acknowledged the letter pic.twitter.com/1updoiWQFq — Jagdish Shetty (@jagdishshetty) July 25, 2020

Meanwhile, regular hashtags asking for more support are being created by the fans on social media. Several conspiracy theories are also floating around.