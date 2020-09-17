Actor Rakul Preet Singh, whose name surfaced in the ongoing anti-narcotics probe in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, now moved Delhi High Court against the media trial. The actor approached the court against the media reports that named her in the case and damaged her reputation in the industry. The actor claimed that the reports that named her ran against the ‘guidelines issued by the I&B Ministry’. Also Read - SSR Case: NCB Member Tests Positive, Shruti Modi And Jaya Saha Called For Questioning Today

News agency ANI reported the same and tweeted, “Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, whose name also surfaced in the drugs-related matter in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, approaches Delhi High Court against media trial. She through her lawyer submitted that media reports being run in contravention with I&B Ministry guideline” (sic) Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes Aaditya Thackeray's Name in SSR And Drug Racket Case, Tweets to Say 'They Want to Fix me'

Taking note of the case, the Delhi High Court immediately asked the Prasar Bharati, the Centre, and the News Broadcasters Association to consider the actor’s plea. “Delhi High Court directs Centre, Prasar Bharati and News Broadcasters Association to consider Rakul Preet Singh’s plea as a representation and expeditiously decide it including any interim directions that ought to be issued,” the agency tweeted.

Delhi High Court directs Centre, Prasar Bharati and News Broadcasters Association to consider Rakul Preet Singh’s plea as a representation and expeditiously decide it including any interim directions that ought to be issued https://t.co/8T3nb3cT8X — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

Earlier last week, it was reported that the names of four Bollywood celebs allegedly emerged in the NCB’s findings in the SSR case. Sara Ali Khan, Mukesh Chhabra, Simone Khambatta, and Rohini Iyer were other people reportedly named by Rhea Chakraborty along with Rakul Preet Singh during her interrogation. However, later the NCB said that no celebrity names have emerged.

While speaking to Mid-Day, Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who’s leading the team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai, said, “We are currently focusing on the drug peddlers who are part of the larger syndicate. No celebrity name has surfaced during our probe and nobody has been summoned so far.”